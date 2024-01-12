HEAD TOPICS

Iran's Navy Captures Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran's navy captures an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that had its cargo of Iranian oil seized by the United States over sanctions. The seizure comes after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.

Iran's navy captured an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that had its cargo of Iranian oil seized by the United States over sanctions. The vessel was previously known as the Suez Rajan and was involved in a yearlong dispute. The seizure comes after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.

