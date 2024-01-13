New Finance Secretary Ralph Recto Vows to Hit Revenue Target

New Finance Secretary Ralph Recto vows to hit the government's revenue target of P4.235 trillion this year. He takes his oath before President Marcos and commits to spending money wisely and acting faster on investment. Recto will follow the National Development Plan and ensure the implementation of the macrofiscal framework.





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rep. Ralph Recto to be sworn in as Secretary of FinanceMalacañang confirmed that Rep. Ralph Recto will take his oath as secretary of the Department of Finance on January 12, 2024. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also swear into office Frederick Go, his Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Recto appointed as Finance secretary, Diokno replacedHOUSE Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto has been named Finance secretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and will take his oath of office today, January 12, his wife, actress and former Batangas congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto, said Thursday. Santos-Recto made the revelation in an online interview with showbiz columnist Jun Lalin. A Malacañang source confirmed to The Manila Times Recto's appointment as Finance chief. Recto is set to replace Benjamin Diokno, who was with the Marcos administration for nearly 19 months.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

House leader expects Agriculture Secretary to boost rice supply and lower retail costA House leader expects Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to continue interacting with the governors of the country’s biggest palay-growing provinces on how to dramatically boost the domestic supply of rice and pull down the retail cost of the staple beginning in 2024.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

AI can abolish companiesThe use of artificial intelligence has grown exponentially, and it now has the potential to abolish companies and create new industries, according to Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Manila, Tokyo to sign at least 5 trade dealsThe Philippines and Japan are expected to sign more than five business agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit in Tokyo, Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual said on Saturday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Blogger's Claim of Tampakan Project Exporting to China is FalseBlogger Sass Sasot's claim that Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI), developer of the controversial Tampakan project, has started exporting to China is false. Defense Secretary Gilberto 'Gibo' Teodoro Jr. has not earned billions from the project. Teodoro served as Chairman of the Board of SMI and led the company in achieving milestones for the project.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »