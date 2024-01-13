UN Security Council to Vote on Condemning Houthi Attacks on Merchant Vessels

The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution condemning Houthi attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea. The attacks are said to impede global commerce and threaten regional peace and security. The Houthi rebels claim the attacks are in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.





