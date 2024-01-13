HEAD TOPICS

UN Security Council to Vote on Condemning Houthi Attacks on Merchant Vessels

The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution that would condemn and demand an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea area.

The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution condemning Houthi attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea. The attacks are said to impede global commerce and threaten regional peace and security. The Houthi rebels claim the attacks are in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

