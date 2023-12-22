Sara stands firm: No to peace talks

The death of a soldier during a recent clash between the military and communist rebels has strengthened Vice President Sara Duterte's stand against any form of peace talks with the insurgents. In a statement issued Thursday night, Duterte recognized the heroism of Army Sgt. Jernell Ramillano, who died during an encounter with the New People's Army on December 17. The vice president said Ramillano is just one of the victims of the 'heinous crime' committed by communist rebels.
She also related the story of the mother of another soldier, Army 1Lt Jaren Relota, who was killed while fighting the N.P.A. in Davao City in 2018
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Vice President Sara Duterte Defends Father, Rejects ICC's Help in Drug War CasesVice President Sara Duterte argues that local courts can handle drug war cases without the International Criminal Court's assistance. She criticizes the ICC's decision to resume its investigation of alleged crimes against humanity committed during Rodrigo Duterte's terms as president and mayor of Davao City.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Supreme Court orders Vice President Duterte to comment on fund transfer petitionThe SC En Banc ordered Vice President Sara Duterte and other government officials to comment on the petition assailing the constitutionality of the transfer of the P125 million from the Office of the President’s contingency fund to the OVP. Read:
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Former political prisoners urge President Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with CPP-NPA-NDFPA group of former political prisoners called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to continue peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), criticizing the government's amnesty program as a "bogus peace plan". The group believes that formal peace talks between the government and the NDFP would lead to a just and lasting peace. However, these talks were halted in 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte's order.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »