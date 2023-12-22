Sara stands firm: No to peace talks

The death of a soldier during a recent clash between the military and communist rebels has strengthened Vice President Sara Duterte's stand against any form of peace talks with the insurgents. In a statement issued Thursday night, Duterte recognized the heroism of Army Sgt. Jernell Ramillano, who died during an encounter with the New People's Army on December 17. The vice president said Ramillano is just one of the victims of the 'heinous crime' committed by communist rebels.

She also related the story of the mother of another soldier, Army 1Lt Jaren Relota, who was killed while fighting the N.P.A. in Davao City in 2018





