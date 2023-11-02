Warriors’ Klay Thompson sinks Kings in final second

BUZZER-BEATER. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson follows through on a shot after making a basket with less than one second remaining against the Sacramento Kings. Klay Thompson drilled a contested jumper from just beyond the free throw line with two-tenths of a second remaining, delivering the Golden State Warriors a 102-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, November 1 (Thursday, November 2, Manila time) in San Francisco.

Golden State improved to 2-0 in early-season games against Sacramento, rematches of last season’s first-round playoff matchup that the Warriors won in seven games. After Domantas Sabonis banked in a 20-footer from just above the foul line to put Sacramento up 101-100 with 14.5 seconds remaining, the Warriors advanced the ball without a timeout but were unable to free Stephen Curry, their leading scorer with 21 points.

Instead, the ball went to Thompson, and with nowhere else to turn and time running out, the veteran made his way close enough to get off his game-winning shot. Left with just two-tenths of a second, the Kings used a timeout to advance the ball to midcourt but failed on an alley-oop inbound pass, settling for a second loss to their Northern California rivals in six days.

In winning for the fourth straight time after an opening home loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors were able to overcome a 48-36 rebounding disadvantage and 18 turnovers, three more than the Kings committed.Curry shot 4-for-10 on three-point attempts en route to his team-high point total, but his teammates hit just 7-of-21 from long distance. The Kings, who were playing without guard De’Aaron Fox (right ankle), matched the Warriors’ 33 points from beyond the arc.

