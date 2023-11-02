Flags at half-mast as China mourns late premier

The low-key but affable technocrat was seen as an advocate for political liberalisation and economic reform, but came to be sidelined by Xi’s more centralised and domineering governance style. AFP journalists in Beijing on Thursday morning saw national flags flying at half-mast in a smoggy Tiananmen Square and other locations.

Li’s decade-long tenure saw a shift from the more consensus-based rule of former leaders towards Xi’s more concentrated style. Social media users have widely shared some of his best-known quotes, including a renewed declaration of support for China’s reform and opening policy made as the country groaned under isolating Covid curbs in 2022.

Authorities appear to be on high alert for any hints of public mourning for Li translating into criticism of Xi. But only 13 of them were visible, suggesting Chinese censors were scrubbing vast numbers of comments from the site.

