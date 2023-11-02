November Hi-Fi Show is an audiophile's delight

That is as succinct as it can get when November Hi-Fi Show founder and organizer Tonyboy de Leon describes the annual year-end stereo and music exhibit.One exhibit that will surely draw a lot of audiophiles is Wilson Audio’s WAMM Master Chronosonic Loudspeaker System that comes with an eye-popping US$875,000 price tag.

“Wilson Audio is like the Louis Vitton of audio loudspeakers. That is a lot of money but believe it or not, there are people willing to pay that much to get the best sound possible,” pointed out de Leon.

Other exhibitors include dCS, one of the acknowledged pioneers in digital audio; American company PS Audio that specializes in high-fidelity audio components; pre-amplifier and amplifier leaders Conrad-Johnson; and Dutch high-end audio brand Mola-Mola; and many others.

Not to be left out are local builders such as Flipears, the first Filipino company to manufacture custom in-ear monitors; INM Audio; Harana Audio; and Music Haven to name but a few. It is de Leon’s advocacy to help local builders by providing discounts for their rooms or tables for their displays.

“This year, we will have 60-plus rooms for exhibitors each making their own presentation,” bared de Leon. “For people looking to buy their first stereo system, this is the place to go before making a decision because you get to hear them and test them. You know what you are buying.”

“If you buy a sound system abroad and it breaks down, you are on your own. You buy here, you get a warranty.”

