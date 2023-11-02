‘Abra town All Saints' Day evening assassination not BSKE-related at all’

Peredo said that the farmer “was killed because of a family dispute.” He added that it is not linked to the intense political rivalries during the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The incident prompted the deployment of more policemen and soldiers Bucay, the capital town of Bangued and elsewhere in the province after Abra provincial officials asked for immediate intervention into the heated political rivalries in the BSKE. Some of the reported violence included led to the withdrawal of candidates.

A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders... Inclement weather did not stop at least 980,000 Filipinos from visiting their departed loved ones at the Manila North Cemetery...

The Pasay City government on Wednesday ordered the closure of a Philippine offshore gaming operations hub that was raided recently for allegedly having prostitution dens. Two other Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election 2023 candidates in Central Visayas have been added to the list of those...The unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters breezed through their sixth straight win with a 73-57 drubbing of the Southwestern...

