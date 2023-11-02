‘Abra town All Saints' Day evening assassination not BSKE-related at all’

Peredo said that the farmer “was killed because of a family dispute.” He added that it is not linked to the intense political rivalries during the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.
The incident prompted the deployment of more policemen and soldiers Bucay, the capital town of Bangued and elsewhere in the province after Abra provincial officials asked for immediate intervention into the heated political rivalries in the BSKE. Some of the reported violence included led to the withdrawal of candidates.
Philippines Headlines
