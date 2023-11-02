Jungkook's 'Seven' now fastest song to reach billion Spotify streams

Artists whose songs are included in the exclusive list are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Olivia Rodrigo, ABBA, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lisa from Blackpink and BTS. On October 30, Jung Kook's "Seven (feat. Latto)" became the fastest song to reach 1 Billion streams in Spotify history.Upon the song's release last July 14, Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist to debut at the top of Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart. "Seven" garnered 15,995,378 streams, a couple hundred thousand shy of the male artist record held by another Billions Club member Harry Styles with "As It Was.
The track will appear on Jungkook's upcoming debut album "Golden" when it releases on November 3, alongside 10 other songs, including the singles "3D," featuring Jack Harlow, and "Standing Next to You."
Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕