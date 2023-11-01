Cops net P1.9-M shabu on All Saints’ Day

“The seizure means that 280 grams of shabu is deducted from the supply chain. Magnify its effect, hundreds of individuals using illegal drugs,” said Police Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor, Police Regional Office-6 chief.

Villaflor lauded the PRO-6 Regional Drug Enforcement Unit and Dumangas Municipal Police Station for a successful operation at past 3 a.m. in Barangay Jardin.The duo face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Villaflor said there is no let-up in anti-drug operations despite the recent focus on maintaining peace and order in the barangay elections and All Saints’ Day.

