All Saints’ Day in Ilocos region generally peaceful

“The observance of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days is a yearly activity during which we anticipate heavy traffic jams in our thoroughfares and congestion in commercial centers, public markets, cemeteries, and other places of convergence. At this time, we have doubled our efforts to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas parallel to the continuous implementation of our post-election security measures,” said Chua.

He said they have tapped the support of other government agencies, non-government organizations, and volunteer groups in providing maximum security coverage and public safety services, including motorist assistance on major highways and traffic management on routes leading to cemeteries.

Red teams led by senior police commissioned officers were designated to closely monitor and oversee the overall conduct of Undas security operations.

