Fire destroys house of village chair on All Saints’ Day

Minutes later, neighbors noticed fire and smoke on the second floor, prompting them to initiate a bucket brigade to put out the blaze which spread quickly as the altar and house were made of light materials.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Baybay was called but they did not arrive on time to put out the fire due to distance. Mapgap is a mountainous barangay about 25 kilometers away from the Baybay police station. The area has no mobile phone signal and the barangay reported the fire to authorities via two-way radio.

