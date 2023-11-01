All Saints' Day in Cental Visayas peaceful, police say

“As of this time, we did not receive from our lower units reports of untoward incidents. Our police and personnel of other government agencies will continue to be on the ground to make sure that everything is okay as far as security is concerned,” Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7 chief Police Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, said in a press conference on Wednesday.
Pelare said the peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day showed that the public is already aware of the prohibitions when visiting cemeteries. Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, led the inspection of major cemeteries here.
Dalogdog has instructed police units to ensure that there are sufficient uniformed personnel and force multipliers deployed in the 21 cemeteries in this city. At the Calamba Cemetery, one of the major cemeteries here, some bladed objects were confiscated from individuals who visited their departed loved ones.
Aside from sharp or bladed objects, bringing of alcoholic drinks, sound system, and other items that may cause disturbance in cemeteries were barred. Compared to previous years, Dalogdog said there were fewer people in cemeteries this year as most may have visited their departed loved ones ahead of All Saints’ Day because of the long weekend.
Filipinos carrying flowers, candles and bags of food thronged cemeteries across the Catholic-majority Philippines on Wednesday to pay their respects to dead loved ones on All Saints' Day.
