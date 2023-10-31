A developing battle to watch

The hype that was Victor Wembanyama did not fail in his season opener but because of foul trouble, he was outplayed by Dereck Lively II. Lively played a season of college ball for Duke University and applied for the NBA draft where he was picked 12th overall by OKC but traded to Dallas for Latvian big man Davis Bertans and rookie guard Cason Wallace.

San Antonio has a history of drafting successful big men that brought them multiple titles (David Robinson and Tim Duncan). Wembanyama could be following the path they had made. Dallas had produced the two best German imports in Dirk Nowitzki and Detlef Schrempf but they never had a consistent and dominating inside presence like the trio of Roy Tarpley, James Donaldson and Sam Perkins during the 80s.

