Curry fires 42 points, Warriors rip Pelicans

Curry made 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and scored 16 points in the first quarter. He finished 15 of 22 from the floor, including 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.Dejounte Murray matched his career high with 41 points, including 22 in the third quarter, to help Atlanta overcome a 21-point deficit and stun visiting Minnesota.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James added 19 points in 33 minutes after playing 39 minutes on Sunday in an overtime defeat at Sacramento.After months of acrimony, James Harden finally got the move he requested, as the Philadelphia 76ers dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers, multiple outlets reported late Monday night.

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory... Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

Lionel Messi said Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he was not thinking about his long-term future as he sought to enjoy winning... Matapos si Ry Dela Rosa ay si Jonathan Medina naman ang agaw-eksena sa 79-74 pagpapatumba ng Jose Rizal University sa Arellano...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Steph Curry pours in 42 as Warriors roll over PelicansSteph Curry stays hot to start the new NBA season, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 28-point blowout of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Curry hits 7 3-pointers, scores 42, as the Warriors roll past the PelicansNEW ORLEANS — After Stephen Curry let it fly from 31 feet for his seventh made 3-pointer of the night, he crouched at mid-court and punctuated his latest memorable performance by punching his chest once with both fists.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Pelicans gitiklo sa mga tres ni CurrySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Steph Curry heats up late as Warriors ground RocketsThe Warriors pick up their second straight win as Steph Curry erupts for 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Jokic triple as Nuggets stay perfect; Curry shines in Warriors winNikola Jokic bagged the 107th triple double of his career as the Denver Nuggets extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday, Oct. 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: UE coach still hopeful that Red Warriors can make Final 4Despite missing players due to injuries, UE is within striking distance of getting a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕