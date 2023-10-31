Curry fires 42 points, Warriors rip Pelicans

Curry made 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and scored 16 points in the first quarter. He finished 15 of 22 from the floor, including 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.Dejounte Murray matched his career high with 41 points, including 22 in the third quarter, to help Atlanta overcome a 21-point deficit and stun visiting Minnesota.
Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James added 19 points in 33 minutes after playing 39 minutes on Sunday in an overtime defeat at Sacramento.After months of acrimony, James Harden finally got the move he requested, as the Philadelphia 76ers dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers, multiple outlets reported late Monday night.
King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory... Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...
Lionel Messi said Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he was not thinking about his long-term future as he sought to enjoy winning... Matapos si Ry Dela Rosa ay si Jonathan Medina naman ang agaw-eksena sa 79-74 pagpapatumba ng Jose Rizal University sa Arellano...
