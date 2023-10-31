Triple Giga score 3x3 three-peat

Vosotros finished with 12 points and joined hands with Chester Saldua (four markers and 11 rebounds), Ping Exciminiano (three points, five boards) and Gryann Mendoza (two points) in keeping the franchise’s winning tradition roaring.

“It’s as sweet as it can be, winning this three-peat. It’s a first for the franchise and it’s a great honor to be a part of it,” said Saldua. Despite falling short anew, Cavitex’ Marion Magat (six), Ken Ighalo (four), Tonino Gonzaga (one) and Bong Galanza (one) were successful in bouncing the Braves back from their disappointing seventh-place standing last week.

The Bolts' Joseph Sedurifa, Jeff Manday, Reymar Caduyac and sub JJ Manlangit took third place worth P30,000 after prevailing over the Katibays, 21-16.

Chery Tiggo vented its ire on Gerflor with a quick, merciless 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 victory Tuesday to get back on track in the...



