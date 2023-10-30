UE coach still hopeful that Red Warriors can make Final 4

MANILA — Despite missing players due to injuries, the University of the East is within striking distance of a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

UE took care of business against University of Sto. Tomas last Saturday to keep their semi-finals hopes alive, and this, according to head coach Jack Santiago, was a result of his squad sticking to what he wants to see from them.

The Red Warriors, who were already without Gjerard Wilson as he is dealing with a dislocated shoulder, tallied 29 assists against the Growling Tigers. “Masaya tayo kasi ‘yun yung nawawala sa amin, yung teamwork,” he answered when asked about finally ending their five-game losing slump.“I think I explained it very well sa mga bata kanina na that’s why we’re struggling is because nawala yung extra passes sa amin. headtopics.com

Unfortunately for UE, they will have to navigate the rest of the season without the 6-foot-1 Wilson, as he is scheduled for surgery in the United States. "Lahat ng doctors said that he needs to undergo surgery. He left because his parents want him to do the surgery sa America," Santiago revealed.

