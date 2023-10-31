Crossovers smash Defenders

“I think nakatulong ang pag focus namin sa service at sa receive syempre, yun naman ang mga dahilan para maka atake kami,” said Laure. Chery Tiggo mentor Aaron Velez, however, was a little bit disappointed with his team’s third-set performance. “Kailangan mai-point out pa na we can’t be complacent despite maganda takbo namin,” he said.
Philippines Headlines
PHILSTARNEWS: Chery Tiggo makes quick work of GerflorChery Tiggo vented its ire on Gerflor with a quick, merciless 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 victory Tuesday to get back on track in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.
