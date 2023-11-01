NLEX Road Warriors assembling competitive team for PBA season

Coach Frankie Lim believes that Rivero’s versatility and ability to play two positions can help the Road Warriors get far in the second conference. “Ricci will be able to help us more. Nakita ko ang kaya niyang gawin. He’s a twinner. He can play the 1 and 2 spots,” said Lim, appreciating Rivero’s flexibility on being able to shift from a point guard and a shooting guard.

The 63-year-old Lim, who took over after Yeng Guiao left the squad, is assembling a competitive lineup, with three players coming back and two set to recover from injuries. While Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is still set to return in the third week of November from his MCL injury, the coaching staff will find out if Anthony Semerad can also play, after he sustained a sprained ankle.

Another key player in Kevin Alas has rejoined the team after playing for the Gilas Pilipinas national men’s team in the Hanzhou Asian Games, where the nationals emerged champion.The Road Warriors will have NBA veteran Thomas Robinson as their import.

The 32-year-old Robinson was supposed to play for the San Miguel Beermen last season, but a back injury kept him from joining the team. Robinson has NBA career averages of 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 313 games when he played for the Sacramento Kings, the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: ICYMI: NLEX Connector Magsaysay segment now openMotorists living near Magsaysay Blvd can now head straight north via the newly-opened NLEX Connector segment

Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PBA: TNT routs Cavitex, clinches third straight 3x3 crownThe TNT Triple Giga continues to rule the PBA 3x3 scene.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: TNT wa mahadlok sa rekord sa Magnolia sa PBA on TourSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Bonnie Tan unfazed by challenges as NorthPort's prepares for new PBA seasonNorthPort coach Bonnie Tan admits the Batang Pier will be facing an uphill climb to begin the PBA's Season 48 as the franchise moves forward with a new batch of young players that will serve as the core of the team.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Curry fires 42 points, Warriors rip PelicansStephen Curry scored 42 points and the visiting Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-102 on Monday night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Jokic triple as Nuggets stay perfect; Curry shines in Warriors winNikola Jokic bagged the 107th triple double of his career as the Denver Nuggets extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday, Oct. 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕