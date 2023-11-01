NLEX Road Warriors assembling competitive team for PBA season

Coach Frankie Lim believes that Rivero’s versatility and ability to play two positions can help the Road Warriors get far in the second conference. “Ricci will be able to help us more. Nakita ko ang kaya niyang gawin. He’s a twinner. He can play the 1 and 2 spots,” said Lim, appreciating Rivero’s flexibility on being able to shift from a point guard and a shooting guard.
The 63-year-old Lim, who took over after Yeng Guiao left the squad, is assembling a competitive lineup, with three players coming back and two set to recover from injuries. While Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is still set to return in the third week of November from his MCL injury, the coaching staff will find out if Anthony Semerad can also play, after he sustained a sprained ankle.
Another key player in Kevin Alas has rejoined the team after playing for the Gilas Pilipinas national men’s team in the Hanzhou Asian Games, where the nationals emerged champion.The Road Warriors will have NBA veteran Thomas Robinson as their import.
The 32-year-old Robinson was supposed to play for the San Miguel Beermen last season, but a back injury kept him from joining the team. Robinson has NBA career averages of 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 313 games when he played for the Sacramento Kings, the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers.
