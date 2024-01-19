US Conducts Fifth Strike Against Houthi Rebel Sites in Yemen

US forces conducted a fifth strike against Iranian-backed Houthi rebel military sites in Yemen. President Joe Biden acknowledged that the strikes had yet to stop the militants' attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. The latest strikes destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the southern Red Sea. The US will continue the strikes despite the ongoing harassment of commercial and military vessels by the Houthis.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Calls for Urgent Action Against Yemen's Houthi Rebels for Attacking ShipsThe United States urges the UN Security Council to take immediate action against Yemen's Houthi rebels for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea trade route. The US also warns Iran about its support to the rebels.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

UN Security Council to Vote on Condemning Houthi Attacks on Merchant VesselsThe UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution that would condemn and demand an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea area.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

North Korea Conducts Live-Fire Drills Near Maritime BorderNorth Korea conducted live-fire drills on its western coast near the maritime border with South Korea. Seoul's military issued a stern warning and urged North Korea to stop immediately. No casualties were reported.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Yemen's Huthis Remain a Threat to International Shipping Despite Recent StrikesRecent strikes against Yemen's Huthis are unlikely to end the threat they pose to international shipping, with the Iran-backed rebels having already survived years of heavy aerial bombardment by Gulf states. Yemen's Huthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile on January 12, 2024 in retaliation for overnight American and British strikes targeting the Iran-backed rebels. The assessment of damage from the strikes by the United States and Britain is still ongoing, with casualties expected to be low.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Iran's Navy Captures Oil Tanker in Gulf of OmanIran's navy captures an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that had its cargo of Iranian oil seized by the United States over sanctions. The seizure comes after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day with no end in sightThe war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 100th day, causing a humanitarian crisis and fears of wider regional conflict. Fresh strikes hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen in support of Gaza. The war in Gaza was triggered by a Hamas attack resulting in significant casualties in Israel.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »