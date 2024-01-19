Senate President Zubiri's Proposal to Amend Foreign Ownership of Educational Institutions

IN his desire to justify his move to amend Paragraph 2, Section 4 of Article XIV of the 1987 Constitution that limits foreign ownership of educational institutions in the country, as one of the three provisions which his proposal would cover, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said something that is deeply disturbing not only to Filipino educators like me but to every Filipino.

Zubiri claimed that liberalizing the entry of foreign universities like Harvard and Yale will improve the quality of education in the country.At the outset, let me state that I believe that the 1987 Constitution is in need of revision, not just piecemeal amendments. Its fundamental flaws span a broad range, from being too verbose making it one of the longest constitutions in the world, yet has provisions that are ironically missing important words that have led to confusion and vagueness, to a need to once and for all empower the regions by adopting a federal system of government. The economic provisions are just one of the many aspects that seriously need to be rethought and reframe





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions in ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri has filed a resolution seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. The resolution proposes amendments to Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the charter, aiming to reframe the nation's economic policy in the context of globalization while still protecting the Filipino-first policy. The resolution also highlights the need to institutionalize reforms in the Public Service Act to promote liberalization, efficient service delivery, and competition.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions of 1987 ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri files a resolution to kickstart discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Zubiri's move is encouraged by President Ferdinand Marcos's view that the ongoing campaign to amend the Constitution through a 'People's Initiative' is divisive. The House of Representatives expresses support for the Senate's initiative.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Ex-president top Senate bet in 2025Former president Rodrigo Duterte is the top choice for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, according to a survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc. Over 30,000 traditional jeepneys in Metro Manila are at risk of losing their franchises by year-end.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Orders Senate to Review Economic Provisions of ConstitutionPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed the Senate to review the economic provisions of the Constitution in response to the people's initiative for Charter change. The proposal under the people's initiative is considered too divisive, and the Senate will take the lead in the review to preserve the bicameral nature of legislation.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Senate chief sets Cha-cha in motionSENATE President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri on Monday filed Resolution of Both Houses 6 seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. Senate President Pro Tempore Lorna Regina 'Loren' Legarda and Sen. Juan Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara co-authored the resolution, proposing amendments to Articles 12,14 and 16 of the charter. The senators said the nation's economic policy 'must be reframed under the demands of this increasingly globalized age, while still protecting the general policy of Filipino-first that guides the economic provisions of the Constitution

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Speaker's Proposal for Shift to Parliamentary GovernmentThe article discusses Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's proposal for a shift to parliamentary government and the importance of following the correct steps mandated by the Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »