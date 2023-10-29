TikTok ban likely if spying claims proven true–NSA

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said that a total ban on TikTok in the Philippines is possible if the social media platform is proven to be used by China for espionage and cyberattacks.

Año said that he would not hesitate to recommend a total ban on TikTok—one of the most popular social media platforms in the world–should there be sufficient evidence that China uses the app for cyberattacks against the Philippines.

Año also said that he instructed the task force headed by Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya to speed up its investigation of TikTok over possible data breaches. “We assigned Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya to submit a report on how we will draft this memo or policy to guarantee the protection of our data, our digital system, because the recent hackings are troubling,” he said. headtopics.com

Reports said the NSC had studied the possibility of banning TikTok among the government’s uniformed personnel to avoid a possible data leak. Several countries, such as the United States, India, and Canada have announced moves to ban the Chinese company-owned TikTok on government phones and prohibit its use by state workers, due to concerns that the application might give sensitive data to the Chinese government.

