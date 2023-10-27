Campaign ends today for BSKE; PNP on full alert

A candidate for barangay chairman was shot and seriously hurt in Quezon province, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Saturday, the second such shooting in October. The first victim was running for barangay councilor in Bucay, Abra.

“Candidates buying votes may face disqualification as well as imprisonment of one to six years. Vote sellers, he added, may also be imprisoned for the same period,” he said. The Omnibus Election Code states that the campaign period shall not include the day before and the day of the election.

“To those who will defy, be ready to face the full force of the law and the consequences of your illegal acts,” he said. “We urge all candidates and their supporters to peacefully participate in the democratic exercise while abiding by the rule of law and adhering to election regulations,” Estrada said.Also on Friday, the city government of Manila urged registered voters in the nation’s capital to participate in the nationwide BSKE and be prudent in their choice of future leaders. headtopics.com

She said winners of the upcoming BSKE will play a “very significant role” in the delivery of public service to their communities, so voters must exercise prudence. Lacuna also urged all running candidates to be gracious in accepting the results of the Oct. 30 polls, noting the need for fair and peaceful elections.

