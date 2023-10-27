Artificial Intelligence: Ally or adversary?

NOWADAYS, technology is proving its prowess in various fields and the opportunities it offers when tapped. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is an example of a technological innovation taking the world by storm.

From 1940 to 1960, there were significant technological developments as a desire to understand how to combine machine functions and human thought began increasing. Meanwhile, John McCarthy of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology coined the term AI, which Marvin Minsky of Carnegie-Mellon University defines as “the construction of computer programs that engage in tasks that are currently more satisfactorily performed by human beings because they require high-level mental processes such as perceptual learning, memory organization, and critical reasoning.

According to experts, this type of learning enables considerable progress in text recognition. For example, smartphones know how to transcribe instructions and carry them out efficiently but have yet to contextualize the users' intentions. Many private individuals and businesses utilize AI daily because it makes their tasks more productive. There's no doubt that these systems transformed various industries.

AI can also facilitate quick decision-making by gathering reliable and valuable insights. Its developments also allow it to perform risky tasks efficiently. For example, some companies rely on robots for sea or space exploration, help rescue operations, and more.

An example is the production of deepfakes, which some people or groups use for controversy or disinformation campaigns. Even AI language tools can generate fake texts that could sound as compelling as an authentic one without having a shred of truth.

