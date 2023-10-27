Undas Exodus

A bomb-sniffing dog helps a Philippine Coast Guard officer inspect bags bound for Palawan at the Manila North Harbor on Friday, while passengers flock to check-inb counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 to beat the long-weekend exodus for Undas or the combined All Saints-All Souls Days holidays. Danny Pata and Robert Gines

A bomb-sniffing dog helps a Philippine Coast Guard officer inspect bags bound for Palawan at the Manila North Harbor on Friday, while passengers flock to check-inb counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 to beat the long-weekend exodus for Undas or the combined All Saints-All Souls Days holidays. Danny Pata and Robert Gines

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Elon Musk teases audio and video calls at XDefining the News Read more ⮕

Biden, Australian PM toast ties in face of world crisesDefining the News Read more ⮕

At least 22 dead in Maine shootings, gunman at largeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Fritz Biagtan, Jeremy Miado excited to carry T-Rex MMA Flag in ONE ChampionshipDefining the News Read more ⮕

NBA All-Star Game reverts to East-West, classic formatDefining the News Read more ⮕

'CIA with BA’ receives a Best Talk Show nod at 45th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA)Defining the News Read more ⮕