It was a cruel summer for Filipino Swifties when the Philippines wasn’t included in the Asian leg of Taylor Swift’sFilipino Swifties who secured a ticket to the six-day concert in Singapore, four-day show in Japan, and even in Australia will certainly be in wonderland. But for those just as unfortunate as me, there’s only one way to catchand you don’t have to buy the plane and concert tickets—you just need to go to the cinemas.

Since the announcement, Filipino Swifties regained their hopes of seeing the phenomenal icon herself, although still on screen. Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Deprived of the real concert experience, Filipino Swifties made the concert film experience as close as it gets.around the country headlined by the equally iconic drag queen Taylor Sheesh impersonating the real Taylor. It’s the closest thing: Sheesh performed the same songs and wore the same costumes, and the most passionate fans had the best day.

Filipino Swifties roared inside the theater, anticipating a two-hour and 40-minute true-to-life concert experience with Taylor Swift singing an impressive 44-song setlist from her 10 studio albums representing the different eras she underwent, which span her 17-year glorious musical career. headtopics.com

With the backdrop of bokeh of lights from the glowing wristbands in a soldout show at the So-Fi Stadium, Taylor thanked her fans for making her feel like “The Man” and wore a sparkly coat. She also sang other empowering songs like “You Need to Calm Down.” Although “The Archer” was removed from the movie, thewas the second era, and the fans were taken down memory lane and stood up their seats as they sang along to songs they grew up with such as “You Belong with Me” and “Love Story.

There’s only one song performed in Speak Now but it was a magical performance of “Enchanted” with Taylor dressed in a purple ballgown. era, and many Swifties gave in to the urge to stand up in their seats to dance and sing their hearts out to “22,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” as they try to navigate their adulthood. The “All Too Well” 10-minute version still wasn’t enough for Swifties to let out all their pent-up emotions. headtopics.com

