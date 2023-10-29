92m Filipinos to cast vote for brgy, SK polls

AREA OF CONCERN. Special Action Forces personnel stand guard as election officials prepare election material for delivery to voting precincts in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province on Oct. 29, 2023, ahead of the nationwide election for village and youth representatives today. AFPMore than 1.4 million people are vying for positions in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) today (Oct. 30).

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday that 30 of the 151 violent incidents recorded since Aug. 28 were related to the 2023 BSKE. Thirty-three of the incidents were suspected to be election-related, while 88 were verified to be unrelated to the Oct. 30 polls.

The Commission on Elections on Wednesday said more areas could be placed under its “red category” amid rising election-related violence across the country ahead of the Oct. 30 polls. Police from Fort Bonifacio Substation 1 in Taguig City moved to enforce the liquor ban early Sunday, conducting inspections in the entertainment establishments on 36th Avenue in Bonifacio Global City. headtopics.com

No one was arrested or brought to the police station early Sunday, however, as violators were merely warned. The leader of the House of Representatives, comprising more than 300 district and sectoral legislators, underscored the importance of maintaining a safe and secure electoral process for the benefit of all communities.

