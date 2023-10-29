Experts identify 5 biggest roles of barangays

The barangay is the smallest political unit in the Philippines. But for Filipinos, the barangay represents more than just a government identity. It is also the smallest territorial unit that embodies a community.

The Local Government Code defines the role of barangays as the primary implementing unit of government programs, as well as a forum where people’s collective views are heard and disputes are sorted out.

For her part, Nymia Pimentel-Simbulan, chair of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (Pahra), pointed out that cases of domestic abuse can be detected and prevented at the barangay where people know each other on a more personal level. headtopics.com

In proposed projects that will affect indigenous communities, the barangay is expected to organize consultative assemblies to enable IPs to decide whether to grant free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC).Atienza, former chair of the UP department of political science, also pointed out that peace and order can be easier addressed in the barangay.

For Simbulan, the barangay, being “the structure nearest to the people,” is also the first stop for residents seeking counsel, advice or assistance.Clean-up and sanitation drives are good environmental practices that ensure the protection and security of barangay residents, Atienza said. headtopics.com

Ateneo de Manila University sociology professor Emma Porio also pointed out that the barangay is the “first stop” for infrastructure permits. The UP professor said developing healthier communities and “making hospitals the last resort” would be cheaper and better in the long run.

