SM Opens 85th Mall

SM Prime Holdings recently opened SM City Sto. Tomas, its 85th supermall and fourth in the province of Batangas. In photo are Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas (3rd from left) with Sto. Tomas City Mayor Jhun Marasigan and his wife Elizabeth (center), Sto.

Tomas City Vice Mayor Catherine Perez (3rd from right) and Vicar General Msgr. Ruben Dimaculangan (4th from left). Others in photo are (from left) SM Engineering Design and Development Corp. President Hans Sy Jr., SM Supermalls’ President Steven T. Tan, SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey C. Lim, and SM Retail Executive Director Herson Sy.

