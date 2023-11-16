Thousands Dead as Israel and Palestine Conflict Escalates

Thousands have died and the toll was continuing to climb dramatically five days after Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, which has responded with massive shelling of Gaza. Israel said it had recaptured Gaza border areas that were invaded by Hamas militants in Saturday's assault and was continuing heavy bombardments of the Palestinian enclave from the air, land, and sea.

In the north, Israel's military also said it had responded to artillery fire and shelling from Lebanon and Syria. This is what we know about the conflict so far. How the assault unfolded Hundreds of Hamas militants attacked Israel from around 6:30 am (0330 GMT) on Saturday, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, in an assault that came 50 years and a day after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. The Iran-backed Islamists fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel and used explosives and bulldozers to break through the security fence around the blockaded Palestinian enclav

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israel's Occupation of Palestine and China's Claim over South China Sea'As a nation with a long history of resisting colonial rule, it should be easy for Filipinos to relate to the Palestinian people’s fight for self determination against US-backed Israel i occupation and oppression.' Opinion

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Palestinian militants have command center at Gaza hospital, says USUS intelligence sources reveal that Palestinian militants operate a command center at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza , supporting Israel 's military actions on the facility. Hamas criticizes the US for enabling Israel to target hospitals in Gaza .

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MİNDANEWSDOTCOM: Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers moving speech on Palestinian children in US CongressRep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan delivers a powerful speech in the US Congress, questioning why world leaders ignore the cries of Palestinian children and the war crimes committed by Israel and Hamas .

Source: mindanewsdotcom | Read more »

İNTERAKSYON: U.S. President Biden meets Defense Department leadersU.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. Strip must be protected and he hoped for “less intrusive” action by Israel as Israel i tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave’s main hospital. City’s main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields. Israel launched its war against Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group’s Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel . Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, about 40% children

Source: interaksyon | Read more »

CEBUDAİLYNEWS: Gaza in Chaos as Israel Bombards Strip and Prepares for Ground InvasionMore than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza as Israel bombarded the Hamas -ruled Gaza Strip and prepared for a ground invasion. Israel declared war on Hamas after fighters broke through the border, killing over 1,400 people. Israel 's bombing campaign has left at least 2,670 people dead, mostly civilians. Palestinians are seen carrying their belongings in bags, suitcases, and even donkey carts.

Source: cebudailynews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: UN Security Council Calls for Humanitarian Pauses in Israel-Hamas ConflictThe United Nations Security Council calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in the Israel - Hamas conflict to allow aid access and the release of hostages.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »