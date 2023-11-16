Thousands Dead as Israel and Palestine Conflict Escalates

Thousands have died and the toll was continuing to climb dramatically five days after Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, which has responded with massive shelling of Gaza. Israel said it had recaptured Gaza border areas that were invaded by Hamas militants in Saturday's assault and was continuing heavy bombardments of the Palestinian enclave from the air, land, and sea.
In the north, Israel's military also said it had responded to artillery fire and shelling from Lebanon and Syria. This is what we know about the conflict so far. How the assault unfolded Hundreds of Hamas militants attacked Israel from around 6:30 am (0330 GMT) on Saturday, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, in an assault that came 50 years and a day after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. The Iran-backed Islamists fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel and used explosives and bulldozers to break through the security fence around the blockaded Palestinian enclav
Philippines Headlines
Palestinian militants have command center at Gaza hospital, says US. US intelligence sources reveal that Palestinian militants operate a command center at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, supporting Israel's military actions on the facility. Hamas criticizes the US for enabling Israel to target hospitals in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. Strip must be protected and he hoped for "less intrusive" action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital. City's main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields. Israel launched its war against Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group's Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to Gaza. Medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, about 40% children.
