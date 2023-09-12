Filipinos Fleeing Middle East Conflict Return Home

The lives and livelihood of OFWs, as well as national and international security concerns, make the Middle East a high priority region for the Philippines. Filipinos fleeing the fighting in Egypt two weeks ago were heading back home. Many were born and raised in Gaza, while others chose to stay until their Palestinian partners could leave with them.
There are approximately 30,000 Filipinos living and working in Israel, but the number based in Arab countries is much larger, reaching around two million at its peak. The views of OFWs on the geopolitical and strategic issues in the region likely depend on where they work and the attachments they have formed. Regardless of their views, the remittances they send back to their families fuel the country's economy, which is another reason for the government's interest in the region. Despite disruptions in global supply chains, OFW remittances reached a record high of $36.1B in 2022, accounting for 8.9% of GDP
