Gaza in Chaos as Israel Bombards Strip and Prepares for Ground Invasion

More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and prepared for a ground invasion. Israel declared war on Hamas after fighters broke through the border, killing over 1,400 people. Israel's bombing campaign has left at least 2,670 people dead, mostly civilians. Palestinians are seen carrying their belongings in bags, suitcases, and even donkey carts.

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital targeting Hamas command centre Israel i forces conducted a raid on Gaza 's largest hospital, targeting what they claim is a Hamas command centre hidden beneath the facility. The operation has raised concerns for the safety of the patients and civilians seeking refuge in the hospital. This marks a significant objective in Israel 's campaign against Hamas . The Israel i army described the operation as precise and targeted.

Israeli army targets Hamas command center in Gaza hospitalThe Israel i army operation in Al-Shifa hospital, targeting what it says is a Hamas command center under Gaza 's biggest medical facility, on Wednesday set off a wave of international condemnation.

UN Security Council Calls for Humanitarian Pauses in Israel-Hamas ConflictThe United Nations Security Council calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in the Israel - Hamas conflict to allow aid access and the release of hostages.

Hamas offers to release hostages in exchange for truce with IsraelThe armed wing of Hamas has offered to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day truce with Israel . The group has informed Qatari mediators about their willingness to release the hostages, but they have accused Israel of procrastinating. Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at the possibility of a deal to free the hostages, but has not provided any details.

Israel Launches Operation Inside Gaza's Largest Hospital Israel said its military launched a 'targeted' operation against Hamas early Wednesday morning inside Gaza 's largest hospital, where thousands of Palestinians are believed to be sheltering.

U.S. President Biden meets Defense Department leadersU.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. Strip must be protected and he hoped for "less intrusive" action by Israel as Israel i tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital. City's main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields. Israel launched its war against Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group's Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel . Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, about 40% children

