UN Security Council Calls for Humanitarian Pauses in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, November 15, called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip for a “sufficient number of days” to allow aid access. The 15-member council overcame an impasse, which saw four unsuccessful attempts to take action last month, to adopt a resolution that also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: National Security Council pushes to designate Hamas as terroristsIn a statement released on Friday, the NSC condemned the Hamas attacks in Israel saying it will push for the “designation” of the fundamentalist group in solidarity with Israel .
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »