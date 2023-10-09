Biden, Xi agree to resume military-to-military communications, curb fentanyl production

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Wednesday to resume military-to-military communications and work to curb fentanyl production, two major outcomes from their first face-to-face talks in a year. Biden and Xi met for about four hours on the outskirts of San Francisco, covered issues that have strained U.S.-Chinese relations, and agreed to commit to closer communication.
The two governments said Biden and Xi agreed to resume military contacts that China severed after then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022. “We’re back to direct, open clear direct communication on a direct basis,” Biden said, adding miscalculations can cause real trouble with any major country. Biden requested that both countries institutionalize the military-to-military dialogues, and U.S
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
Source: gmanews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Chinese FM says path to Biden-Xi meeting 'not smooth'Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the path to a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden was 'not smooth', state media reported as the top diplomat wrapped up a rare visit to Washington.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »