Israel's Occupation of Palestine and China's Claim over South China Sea

For the last 47 years, Israel has been engaged in a brutal war of occupation and subjugation against the Palestinians. Surely, we Filipinos can and should relate to the Palestinian resistance to that. Let’s just say Israel’s claim over Palestine has many similarities to China’s arbitrary, illegal, and ahistorical claim over the entire South China Sea.
The Chinese government says China’s claim over practically the entire South China Sea is historical, dating back to the Han Dynasty more than 2,000 years ago, when their emperors ordered explorers to conduct expeditions outside the Chinese mainland. By the second century AD, the period of the Song Dynasty, China was supposed to have named and claimed the Spratly Islands (Nansha) and Paracel Islands (Xisha)
Philippines Headlines
