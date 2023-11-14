Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers moving speech on Palestinian children in US Congress

“The cries of (orphaned) Israeli children and (orphaned) Palestinian children make no difference to me,” says Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan (Democrat) as she delivered her moving privilege speech in the halls of the US Congress. Rep. Tlaib is the only Palestinian American serving in the US Congress now. But why do many of the world’s powerful leaders hear the cries of Palestinian children so differently? Or worse, they pretend not to hear those cries.

Who says Israel is not committing war crimes by continuously dropping powerful bombs on the civilian populace in Gaza? The same could be said of Hamas indiscriminately targeting Israeli civilian communities. Certainly, the response to war crimes is not more war crimes. But who will stop the Israeli government or Prime Minister Netanyahu and say “enough of your demand for justice; enough of your charging the price Hamas has to pay.” What would be enough for Israel? From the looks of it, the only thing that would appease Mr. Netanyahu is the annihilation of the Palestinian peopl

