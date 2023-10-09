Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee Shares Plans for Pageant Wardrobe

Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee reveals her plans for her wardrobe at this year's pageant, expressing her desire to showcase her edginess and fierceness while staying true to her personality. She also mentions being involved in all aspects of the competition's planning and execution, grateful for the creative freedom given to her.
