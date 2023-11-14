Man Suspected of Hacking Shot Dead in Cebu City

A 33-year-old man, who was found to be a suspect to a hacking incident, died after he was shot multiple times by a still unidentified assailant inside his home in Purok Manga, Barangay Manduwang, Minglanilla in southern Cebu on early Tuesday morning, October 17, 2023. The police report showed that the shooting incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. and was reported to the Minglanilla Police Station at around 2:50 a.m. by the barangay chairperson of Manduang.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Cebu Pacific's Q3 net income back in black at P1.3 billionThis was a turnaround from the airline’s net loss of P2.5 billion last year during the period, as well as 2019’s net loss of P384 million.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Cebu Institute of Medicine graduate tops October 2023 Physicians Licensure ExamSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Uratex/RGC Group opens flagship store in Minglanilla, CebuSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Police: Spate of shootings in Cebu City not alarmingSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Cebu Pacific posts P23.3-B QR revenuesCebu Pacific, a leading airline in the Philippines, has reported impressive third-quarter revenues of P23.3 billion. This represents a 39% increase compared to the same period last year and a 23% increase compared to 2019. The airline flew over 5.3 million passengers on 35,000 flights during this period, marking a 27% and 18% increase respectively.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Cebu Pacific flies P5.3M passengersSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »