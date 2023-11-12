Israeli settlers intensify pressure on Palestinian village in the West Bank

The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for the residents of Khirbet Susiya, a village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli settlers have intensified their pressure on the residents, ransacking and destroying their homes. One family was threatened with an ultimatum to leave or be shot. The harassment has been ongoing for years.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Hundreds Trapped Around Gaza's Largest Hospital Amid Israeli-Hamas BattleHundreds of patients were trapped and thousands of people sought shelter around Gaza's largest hospital on Monday, as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters battled near the compound.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLİPPİNESTAR: Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas fight public fatigueFive weeks after the Hamas attacks, the families and friends of Israelis taken hostage by the militant group are doing everything to ward off public fatigue and keep attention on their plight.
Source: PhilippineStar | Read more »
Source: gmanews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Israeli Tanks Approach Main Hospital in Besieged EnclaveIsraeli tanks advance towards the main hospital in the besieged enclave, raising concerns about the safety of the medical center. The armed wing of Hamas offers to release 70 women and children held captive.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »