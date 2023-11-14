U.S. President Biden meets Defense Department leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst) Strip must be protected and he hoped for “less intrusive” action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave’s main hospital. City’s main medical center, which Israel says sits atop of tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields.
Israel launched its war against Hamas after the Islamist Palestinian group’s Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to medical authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, about 40% childre
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »
İNTERAKSYON: Deadliest Conflict for Media Workers in Gaza-Israel WarAccording to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Gaza- Israel war has been the deadliest conflict for media workers since the organization began counting statistics in 1992. Read:
Source: interaksyon | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »