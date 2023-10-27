. But even with her many endeavors as a careerwoman, a businesswoman and even as wife, Heart always looks forward to relaxing and winding down at the end of the day.

In a recent online event hosted by the brand, it was revealed that Filipinos are the fourth most sleep deprived in Asia, according to a survey conducted by Sleep Cycle. LA, for example, championed the habit of getting early to bed by shutting down devices—no looking at any screen 20 minutes before sleep time. Of course, he also recommends Vicks ZzzQuil Natura Sleep gummies.

Meanwhile, Saab advocated for a good bed time routine—washing her face to take the makeup off, doing her best to avoid old habits such as watching TV series. She also recommends reading a book to help condition the body for sleep, and of course, having a bed time partner like ZzzQuil. headtopics.com

“I value sleep because without it, everything is affected—your mental health, your physical health, everything. Getting enough sleep is important because it keeps our mind and body healthy, it’s also the body’s way of recovering,” she said.Vicks Zzzquil Natura Sleep gummies has chamomile, lavender and other botanical extracts, and contains 1.6mg of melatonin per two servings of gummy. 1mg Melatonin when taken close to bedtime may help reduce the time to fall asleep.

MAHALAGANG PAALALA: ANG VICKS ZZZQUIL NATURA SLEEP AY HINDI GAMOT AT HINDI DAPAT GAMITING PANGGAMOT SA ANUMANG URI NG SAKIT.This #BrandSpace story is created with Vicks Zzzquil. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. headtopics.com

