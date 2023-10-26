Here comes Pokémon Sleep’s Halloween 2023-Double Candy Research!

The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon Sleep, the smartphone app available for iOS and Android, proudly announces its Halloween-themed event, “Halloween 2023-Double Candy Research.”

Held annually, this week-long event will be held in Pokémon Sleep at the Greengrass Isle, beginning on Oct. 30, Monday, at 4 a.m. and ending on Nov. 6, Monday, at 3:59 a.m. In Halloween 2023-Double Candy Research, regardless of your sleep type, you’ll have the chance to meet Pikachu wearing a Halloween hat, as well as many Ghost-type Pokémon such as Gastly. When you conduct sleep research, you can get at least twice the usual number of candies. You can complete special missions to get Handy Candies and other items.

Look out for some Pikachu that will appear wearing a Halloween hat decorated with a ghost badge during the event! The timing of the event’s beginning and end, as well as the daily rollover time, is based on the user’s individual time zone. headtopics.com

Some Halloween 2023 Bundles will be available in celebration of the opening of Halloween 2023-Double Candy Research from Oct 29, Sunday, at 4 a.m. until Nov. 6, Monday, at 3:59 a.m. (UTC+0). Each bundle will include these items.Note that up to three Halloween 2023 Bundle S will be available per user during the event period. One Halloween 2023 Bundle M and one Halloween 2023 Bundle L will be available per user during the time period.

