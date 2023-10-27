Fil-Canadian fights for her life after car crash

Watch more News on iWantTFC Filipino-Canadian Jenny Belmes is described by her family and friends as a person full of life and as a good worker.

Authorities' investigation showed that a 35-year-old male driver crossed over the highway's centre line and collided head-on with the Belmes' car. "They told me she was involved in a very bad collision on the highway and that she had to be airlifted now and I need to leave immediately," said Steven Duong, Belmes' partner. "I didn't know if she was going to survive. I didn't know if she was alive."

Out of the surgical ICU and now under continued monitoring, she has been able to open her left eye briefly and move her left arm and leg, but is still unable to communicate. Her friends have set-up a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses of Belmes’ elder brother, so he can come and visit his sister. headtopics.com

