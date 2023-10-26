'Helobung' brings indigenous culture closer to Fil-Ams

Watch more News on iWantTFC The audience at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia was transported to Lake Sebu in South Cotabato, also known as the land of the dreamweavers, as "Helobung" danced to the beat of their music.

"What makes this so meaningful is they hail from Mindanao and they flew in from the Philippines," said event organizer Dr. April Manalang. "What's even more spectacular is Hampton Roads is their first stop."

Helobung, which means “endless joy” is a Community Dance Troupe from the Tboli tribe in the Mindanao group of islands. Those who witnessed their performances said they learned more about the culture in the Philippines and of its indigenous peoples. headtopics.com

She said that as a cultural dancer herself, watching a dance group from an actual tribe in the Philippines is very meaningful.

