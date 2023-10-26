Robredo shares experiences on being PH vice president

Watch more News on iWantTFC Former Philippine vice president Leni Robredo recently spoke before her fellow University of the Philippines alumni during a grand reunion and convention in New Jersey.

The event in Brunswick, which was also held to celebrate Filipino-American History Month, drew UP alumni from different parts of the U.S. "We may come from different backgrounds and have different experiences in our university life," Robredo said in Filipino, "but we are bound by a shared feeling, that sense of home when we talk about UP."

In her keynote address, Robredo recalled her experiences as the Philippines' second highest official from 2016 to 2022. She admitted that it was not easy to work alongside former president Rodrigo Duterte, but added that she tried to reach out to him.But Robredo said her orientation towards public service influenced the kind of governance she delivered. headtopics.com

"Perhaps it is true that if you focus on service, you are more encouraged to move past the challenges in your life," she added. "Our poverty alleviation program 'Angat Buhay' springs from such mindset and determination.""We aspired for the highest COA audit rating and we were able to do that year after year after year until I ended my term," she said.

The former vice president vowed to continue the Angat Buhay program and said she remains hopeful for the Philippines despite the challenges the country is facing. "Perhaps it’s not a very good time for the country," she said, "but I want to say I am very hopeful. I remain hopeful because I have seen very many generous, kindhearted Filipinos, who really love the country." headtopics.com

SC says Comelec can’t remove posters on private property, vindicating Robredo supportersFormer vice president Leni Robredo's supporters challenged the Comelec's poster-dismantling operations before the Supreme Court in 2022. A year later, they won. Read more ⮕

SC says Comelec can’t remove posters on private property, vindicating Robredo supportersFormer vice president Leni Robredo's supporters challenged the Comelec's poster-dismantling operations before the Supreme Court in 2022. A year later, they won. Read more ⮕

Education, infra, health get lion’s share in 2024 BARMM budgetThe Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) regional government has proposed a PHP98.4 billion budget for 2024 with education, infrastructure, and health as among the programs getting the lion’s share. Read more ⮕

Youthful hearts share love stories in new drama-advice programDefining the News Read more ⮕

Underworld share complete version of 'denver luna'Last month, dance music’s most prolific pioneers Underworld announced the new track ‘denver luna’ - an enchanting acappella curve-ball accompanied by the Jon Gorrigan directed video (here). Read more ⮕

Fil-Canadians share ordeal after Northwest Territories wildfiresYellowknife locals continue to reel from the impact of the wildfires in Northwest Territories after the Canadian city formally reopened. Read more ⮕