Fil-Canadians share ordeal after Northwest Territories wildfires

A drive back to Yellowknife in Northwest Territories shows the damage of the recent wildfires that forced residents to leave their homes for three weeks.More than 19,000 residents have returned to the city. They include more than a thousand Filipinos who took shelter in Alberta and in other nearby provinces.

It’s a sentiment shared by Junna Gesmundo – an office manager at a Yellowknife dental clinic, who lost her income during evacuation and also incurred unexpected expenses. " the cost of the food, gas going back and forth to the expo centre, its costly," she said. "So, $750 is not enough because no income at all at this time."

Gesmundo also had hoped that the government provided the assistance before they left Alberta, and not when they had returned to Yellowknife.The two are also grateful for all the help they received, especially from the Government of Alberta.

"Our humanity shone through," said Janice. "Though we didn't know each other, our neighbors in Alberta showed us that they cared." Rommel, however, admitted that because of what happened, they have thought about leaving Yellowknife, their home for more than 20 years.

"With all the challenges, there is only one road to come out in Yellowknife," he said. "That's the one in my mind this time. I still love Yellowknife, but maybe we're starting to look for some options."