Unrelenting in offense and unforgiving in defense, the defending champion Cool Smashers battered the Defenders with 44 attack points and stymied their assaults with 11 kill blocks for the most lopsided win so far after two weeks of eliminations in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Michele Gumabao, who fired back-to-back 20 points in steering the crowd favorites past the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, last October 15 and the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16, in Batangas last weekend, slowed down with 12 points in their 74-minute victory.She, however, quickly shared the citation with her teammates.

“Teamwork, it’s the most important thing,” Gumabao said. “The connection is there, we just need to follow the system and execute.” Truly, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses hardly made any effort to motivate his wards, who have been together for a long time and let them to do their thing. headtopics.com

Meneses also tried new combinations and they all responded the way they do year-in and year-out that led to six championships. “The opportunity to play is very important. But my bench players can also play as starters. So, it’s a good problem,” said Meneses, whose Cool Smashers gained the solo lead with a 3-0 card. “Just need consistency to be able to play every game.”

Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez, who form part of Creamline’s explosive frontline with Gumabao, combined for 18 points in limited stints while Bernadette Pons came back from a rest after a 22-point explosion against Choco Mucho, adding six points, the same output put in by Pau Soriano. headtopics.com

Gerflor finished with 20 attack points and made just one block although they yielded just 16 unforced errors, just a couple of miscues more than the Cool Smashers.Doc Rivers on his future: ‘Do I miss coaching? Let the season go on, and I’ll find that out’

