These Filipino designs grace the stage of Miss International 2023

Beauty pageants are no longer just platforms for women who are on a mission to make a change. In the past years, we’ve seen beauty contests help propel the careers of many fashion designers as candidates wear their creations that mirror their journey and heritage. That case is true for many Filipino fashion designers and at the latest edition of the Miss International pageant with Filipino-made garbs gracing its prestigious stage.

First is the Philippines’s representative Nicole Borromeo. The eventual third runner-up donned an iridescent gown by Dubai-based fashion designer Furne Amato. The look, which was inspired by the Visayan’s sirens, featured a romantic silhouette with intricate details mimicking the bioluminescence of aquatic life and translucent fringe creating the illusion of fins.Next is Cambodia’s Elina Somnang. She wore a custom piece by Filipino fashion designer Rian Fernandez.

