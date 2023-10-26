Ushering in the holidays with a Filipino Christmas

SM Supermalls began the first of 84 Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies to usher in the holiday season at SM Aura with “Ilaw at Ligaya”

Leading the lighting ceremony of a giant Capiz parol and a bedecked 33-foot Christmas tree were Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, and SM Engineering Design and Development President Hans Sy Jr.“Ngayong taon, inaanyayahan namin kayong lahat na mahal naming pamilyang Pilipino na ipagdiwang ang pagbibigayan at saya ng tunay na Pasko dito sa SM. Hihintayin namin kayo at ang mga mahal ninyo ngayong araw ng ilaw at liwanag!” Tan shared.

Taking center stage is the mall’s 33-foot Christmas tree adorned with handmade ornaments using locally sourced materials such as Christmas balls wrapped in rattan and abaca, iridescent orchid blooms of capiz, and traditional bamboo parols. A stunning 3-foot capiz shell star to represent the Star of Bethlehem sits atop the tree bringing light, hope, and joy to mallgoers this festive season.

The highlight of the night featured mall tenants Rhett Eala, Kultura, Dona Lim, Frankie General Store, Plains & Prints, and Zarah Juan in a fashion runway show directed by Runway Productions' Joey Espino, which delighted the audience with its mix of Pinoy streetwear and formal pieces worn with whimsy and fun accessories.

