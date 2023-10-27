Nikki de Moura admits 'heart aches' after failing to land in Miss Grand Intl '23 Top 20

"I poured my heart and soul into representing the Philippines and my heart aches with disappointment," she said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"But even in the face of this heartache, I choose gratitude," De Moura added."Life is a journey filled with ups and downs, and I'm determined to make the most of every moment." The 19-year-old beauty made an early exit during the coronation night held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, marking the fifth time that a Philippine candidate did not make it to the semi-finals in the pageant's 11-year history.

"MY BABY QUEEN, you have a very pure soul," said Fuster in her comment to De Moura's post."In these almost 30 days together I discovered on you a very solid woman despite your age!! Keep going Nicole de la Mariposaaa de Las Filipinas. The world loves you!"Samantha Bernardo and Nicole Cordoves almost won the title back in 2021 and 2016, respectively, when they placed 1st runner-up. headtopics.com

Peru’s Luciana Fuster is Miss Grand International 2023Philippine bet Nikki de Moura fails to advance to the pageant's Top 20 Read more ⮕

[OPINION] Is it time for the PH to bid Miss Grand International goodbye?'Filipina queens deserve platforms that celebrate their perseverance and hard work. They deserve better.' Read more ⮕

Peru wins 2nd Miss Grand International crown, Philippines unplacedPeruvian delegate Luciana Fuster bested 68 other international delegates and emerged as the 11th Miss Grand International (MGI) winner. Read more ⮕

PH bet Nicole Borromeo enters Top 15 of Miss International 2023 beauty pageant, Miss Macau slips on stageMiss Macau Emily Yau slipped on stage after being proclaimed Miss International Asia-Pacific at the Miss International 2023 beauty pageant in Tokyo, Japan Thursday night. Read more ⮕

PH’s Nicole Borromeo places 4th at Miss International 2023Defining the News Read more ⮕

These Filipino designs grace the stage of Miss International 2023The Philippines’ Nicole Borromeo wore a stunning piece by Dubai-based fashion designer Furne Amato Read more ⮕