Nikki de Moura admits 'heart aches' after failing to land in Miss Grand Intl '23 Top 20

"I poured my heart and soul into representing the Philippines and my heart aches with disappointment," she said in an Instagram post on Thursday.
"But even in the face of this heartache, I choose gratitude," De Moura added."Life is a journey filled with ups and downs, and I'm determined to make the most of every moment." The 19-year-old beauty made an early exit during the coronation night held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, marking the fifth time that a Philippine candidate did not make it to the semi-finals in the pageant's 11-year history.
"MY BABY QUEEN, you have a very pure soul," said Fuster in her comment to De Moura's post."In these almost 30 days together I discovered on you a very solid woman despite your age!! Keep going Nicole de la Mariposaaa de Las Filipinas. The world loves you!"Samantha Bernardo and Nicole Cordoves almost won the title back in 2021 and 2016, respectively, when they placed 1st runner-up. headtopics.com
